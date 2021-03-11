Ohio nursing homes, assisted living visitation guidelines are updated

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine announced a change to federal guidelines for visitation at skilled nursing facilities, as well as new changes the state is implementing for assisted living facilities.

“This week, the federal government announced new national guidelines for nursing home visitation advising that facilities should allow responsible indoor visitation for all residents, regardless of the vaccination status of the resident or visitor,” said DeWine.

Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated

less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions

Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid’s (CMS) new guidelines also emphasizes that “compassionate care” visits should be allowed at all times, regardless of a resident’s vaccination status, the county’s COVID-19 positivity rate, or an outbreak.

Ohio’s assisted living facilities will now allow personal visits in residents rooms. These differ from skilled nursing facilities in that residents at the former require specialized treatment for health related reasons.

If you’re having trouble scheduling a visit with a loved one in a nursing home, contact ohioombudsman@age.ohio.gov or 1-800-282-1206.

Click here to read CMS’s updated visitation policies.