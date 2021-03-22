Ohio nursing homes, assisted living required to allow visitations as long as circumstances met

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine gave more details regarding the state’s updated policies for nursing homes and assisted living facilities during Monday’s coronavirus briefing.

DeWine said that nursing homes and assisted living facilities are required to allow visitations as long all circumstances are met. During these visitations, vaccinated residents are allowed to have physical touch as long as masks are worn.

Those circumstances are:

Unvaccinated residents, if the COVID-19 county positivity rate is greater than 10 percent and less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated

less than 70 percent of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated Residents with confirmed COVID-19 infection, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met the criteria to discontinue transmission-based precautions

Residents in quarantine, whether vaccinated or unvaccinated, until they have met criteria for release from quarantine

Visitors are also allowed in resident’s private rooms, where previously a special space was set aside for visitations. The governor said each visit will, at minimum, be 30 minutes long.

DeWine credits this change to the fact that nearly 90 percent of nursing home and assisted living residents are vaccinated against COVID-19.

“We’ll be asking nursing homes and assisted living to test vaccinated staff once per week,” said DeWine. “However, unvaccinated staff — that will be two times a week.”

According to the governor, in the event of an outbreak visitation could be limited or the rules could change.