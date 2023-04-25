ASHTABULA, Ohio (WJW) — A 65-year-old nursing home resident died after being attacked by another resident, Ashtabula police reported.

It happened Saturday, April 22, at Carington Park along West Avenue in Ashtabula, said city police Chief Robert Stell. The 65-year-old man was attacked by another man inside the facility, he said.

A family member took the victim to a hospital after his health began to decline throughout the day. He later died at a Conneaut hospital, Stell said.

Police were then informed of his death. They’re now investigating whether the assault was a contributing factor. The city law director will then determine whether to file charges.

Police did not release any information about the alleged attacker.

FOX 8 News has reached out to Carington Park for comment.

Carington Park is a skilled nursing and mental health care facility that has been operating in Ashtabula since 1970, according to its website. It’s one of 59 nursing homes owned by Foundations Health Solutions, which is based in North Olmsted.

The U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has given the West Avenue facility an overall rating of three out of five stars, a blend of its four-star rating for health inspections, one-star rating for staffing levels and two-star rating for quality measures.

State investigators did not issue any citations against the facility in its most recent health and infection control inspections in April 2022 and October 2022, according to Medicare. It also didn’t have any complaint inspections in the previous inspection year.