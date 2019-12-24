Ohio newborns wrapped in ‘Beat Clemson’ blankets

(CNN) – The competition ahead of the Fiesta Bowl is heating up. In Ohio, even newborns are getting in on the trash talk.

This week, every baby born at the Wexner Medical Center hospital in Columbus is getting a “Beat Clemson” blanket.

The hospital has a long tradition of making special blankets for some of the Buckeyes’ biggest games.

“My wife works at OSU and his dad’s an OSU graduate so he’s a big buckeye baby. Literally and figuratively, 11 pounds,” said new father, Matt.

The Buckeyes and Tigers play this Saturday at 8 pm.

