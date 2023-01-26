CLEVELAND (WJW) — Another one of Cleveland’s own is taking over music, and soon, she’ll be on the biggest stage in football.

Cleveland native, Norelle is an R&B singer who has sung along with some of the biggest names in music including John Legend, Alicia Keyes, and Demi Lovato will be performing at the 2023 Super Bowl.

This year at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona, you can catch Norelle singing backup for Rihanna for the Super Bowl halftime show on February 12.

Norelle has already performed at one Super Bowl with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira in Miami in 2020.

“It was a really magical experience. The synergy in the stadium is just really magnetic and electric,” Norelle said while visiting FOX 8. “I get to have a once-in-a-lifetime moment, twice!”

Norelle is also a solo artist who says her solo career is going great. She says social media plays a huge part in her music because she is able to reach anyone, anywhere.

Norelle attended John Carroll University but left when she had only one semester left to audition for an opportunity with John Legend.

“I had to do it because it was just weighing on me,” Norelle said. “Singing is my heart’s desire. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do”

Norelle continued on to say, “So I left, toured the world, came back and I finished my semester. I graduated with a BA in sociology and a minor in psychology.”

Don’t forget, FOX 8 is your home for the Super Bowl this year. Be sure to look out and listen for Norelle during Rihanna’s halftime show.