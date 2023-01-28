DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The famous Katt Williams has chosen to stop in his hometown during his tour.

Williams is bringing his “2023 And Me Tour” to Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati on Saturday, April 29 at 8:30 p.m. Ticketmaster says the tour is is expected to be a comedy tour.

The Dayton-raised actor and comedian has played in numerous well-known films, including “Friday After Next”, “Norbit” and more, according to IMDB.

If you are interested in purchasing tickets for Williams’ comedy show, tickets range from $63 to $154. To purchase tickets for the tour, click here.