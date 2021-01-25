Ohio National Guard members return from Inauguration Day deployment

Four members of the Ohio National Guard deployed to Washington D.C. for the presidential inauguration. (U.S. Department of Defense)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio National Guard members who were deployed to support local, state, and federal authorities have returned from duty Monday.

The Ohio National Guard sent 500 members to assist local and state authorities in Columbus and at the Ohio Statehouse, while 1,000 more helped provide security and other support in Washington D.C. during the presidential inauguration.

“I want to thank every Citizen-Soldier and Citizen-Airman who provided a service to their fellow Americans,” said Governor Mike DeWine. “Their presence and professionalism helped support a peaceful transition of power and provided a safe environment for people to peacefully express their opinions.”

In total, over 26,000 National Guard members from 50 states, three territories and D.C. supported federal and D.C. agencies for the presidential inauguration.