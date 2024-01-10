DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Over two dozen members of the Ohio National Guard have been activated for deployment.

A release from the Ohio National Guard says an estimated 30 member of the organization’s 1137th Signal Company Tactical Installation and Networking-Enhanced (TIN-E) in Springfield are being deployed. The deployment is said to be in support of U.S. Central Command.

“While deployed, the Soldiers will provide installation, recovery, repair, and maintenance of

telecommunications network lines and infrastructure throughout the CENTCOM area of

responsibility,” said Ohio National Guard.

On Friday, Jan. 12, members of the public are asked to attend the call of duty ceremony for members being deployed. The ceremony is scheduled to be held at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in Springfield.

Additional details on the activated deployment were not released.