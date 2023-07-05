COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — “Anywhere you enter, you can find help.”

The Ohio National Guard this year launched a program to ensure servicemembers get the help they need, no matter who they turn to.

“You know, just service in general, it can be very stressful, and there really is still a lot of stigma, especially about mental health, and so, part of our role is to really help reduce that and break down those barriers,” said Nicole Gabriel, integrated primary prevention officer for the Ohio National Guard

Break down barriers and open doors in an effort to improve the overall health and well-being of servicemembers.

“They initially got a lot of traction when the war on terror started in 2001,” said Ohio National Guard Lt. Col. Matt Molinski.

Now, the Ohio National Guard is taking a preventative approach by implementing the No Wrong Door Policy, to address the mental health of servicemembers before an incident takes place.

“Nicole and her team scan the environment and try to see what are those things on the horizon that could put our service members at risk,” Molinski said.

“Through our space, we can make sure that people get to the right resources at the right time and place,” Gabriel said.

Those resources are available on the OhioCares website.

“OhioCares is a central place where they can go and just even explore,” Gabriel said. “I would just encourage people to go there and explore and see what resources are available, kind of, ahead of time, you know… trying to be preventive. So that when we need the resource, maybe they don’t need it now, but at least they can go to the website and check it out and see what resources are available there.”

From finances to employment, better sleep, or suicide prevention, for active servicemembers, veterans or even their loved ones who don’t know where to go.

“I know I have a servicemember that I interact with and they don’t seem like they’re answering questions the right way, they don’t seem like they’re alert. There’s just something off,” Molinski said. “And so, OhioCares is kind of where we try to push people into, so they can help direct them to maybe a resource that meets their specific need for someone they care about.”