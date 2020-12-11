Ohio National Guard, Department of Health prepare for vaccine distribution

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio National Guard and the Ohio Department of Health are working together to prepare for the arrival of a COVID-19 vaccine — practicing the safe transfer transfer of the vials into smaller boxes for distribution.

About two dozen Guard members have been working with the ODH at the state’s Receive, Store and Stage (RSS) warehouse to help develop the logistics plan.

“We’ve been conducting daily drills for several weeks with our civilian partners to safely and effectively handle the vaccine that will be processed by ODH at the RSS warehouse,” said Ohio Air National Guard Chief Master Sgt. Timothy Merle of the 121st Air Refueling Wing in Columbus and the noncommissioned officer in charge of the RSS warehouse mission.

Due to the vaccine requiring super cold temperatures, it needs to be removed from ultracold storage and repackage with dry ice in under two minutes.

Governor Mike DeWine took a tour of RSS Friday as the White House put pressure on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to approve Pfizer’s vaccine for emergency use. If approved, distribution would likely begin as early as Dec. 15 in Ohio.