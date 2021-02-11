Ohio National Guard begins assisting with COVID-19 vaccinations

Ohio Army National Guard Sgt. Brandon Canaday directs traffic during a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination station, Jan. 26, 2021, in Columbus, Ohio. The Ohio National Guard has begun supporting the Ohio Department of Health and several community partners to administer COVID-19 vaccines, helping ensure eligible Ohioans have the opportunity to be vaccinated. (PHOTO: Ohio National Guard/Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Vega)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) — The Ohio National Guard began addicting the Ohio Department of Health, Ohio Department of Aging, and several community partners to administer COVID-19 vaccines, as part of efforts to ensure eligible Ohioans have the opportunity to be vaccinated.



“Our joint task force supporting the state’s COVID-19 response has assembled vaccination teams of medics and nurses. They will work with local and state partners to expand vaccination capabilities to reach more Ohioans with this important tool in our battle against the virus,” said Maj. Gen. John C. Harris Jr., Ohio adjutant general.

The focus will be on those most susceptible to COVID-19, including older Ohioans and those who are immunocompromised. “This is important to our general population and the start of us getting out to our communities to fight the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Ohio Air National Guard Maj. Shelly Brackman, a clinical nurse and officer with the joint task force’s medical team.

The program follows the state’s phased approach to administering the vaccine. Details about vaccination clinic locations and who is currently eligible are available on the Ohio coronavirus website.