COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A former teacher, district superintendent and higher education leader has been named Ohio’s new state superintendent.

Stephen Dackin is a former vice president of the Ohio State Board of Education, which voted 14-4 with one abstention Tuesday to approve his hiring.

Dackin succeeds former Superintendent Paolo DeMaria, who retired in September. Stephanie Siddens had been serving in an interim role overseeing Ohio’s public K-12 education system since then.

The Fordham Institute, a pro-charter school advocacy organization, said Dackin’s varied background makes him “ideally-qualified for the position.”

Besides classroom and administrative experience, Dackin recently oversaw Columbus State Community College’s school and community partnerships.