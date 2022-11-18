Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A suspect in a January murder was found Thursday in Tennessee.

Police in Knoxville, Tenn., announced on their Twitter page that Nathaniel Austin Jr., 34, was arrested about 11:50 a.m. after a car he was a passenger in was stopped for a seat belt violation.

Outstanding proactive work by Central District officers, who made a traffic stop on Thursday that resulted in the arrest of a man wanted out of Ohio for aggravated murder. pic.twitter.com/rV2Fw2xQVn — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) November 18, 2022

A statement by Knoxville police said that Austin was a passenger in the car and he “would not accurately identify himself to officers.” After he was taken into custody, it was learned that there was an aggravated murder warrant out for Austin, the statement said.

The statement said Austin will be extradited back to Ohio.

Austin was one of two men indicted in April by a Mahoning County grand jury in the shooting death of Isiah Helms, 22.

Helms was found Jan. 30 in a cemetery on Liberty Road. He was last seen about 2:50 a.m. that day at a Plaza View apartment complex on the East Side.

Another suspect in his death, Jamiyah Brooks, 19, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in common pleas court for Helms’ death. Brooks turned himself in to police in March.

Brooks’ attorney has asked for a competency evaluation of his client. A hearing on the evaluation is set for Dec. 1 before Judge Maureen Sweeney, according to common pleas court records.

Police have not released a motive for Helms’ death.

A message was left for the public information officer for Knoxville police.