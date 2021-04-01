Ohio moves further away from case rate goal as COVID activity increases statewide

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine addressed the continued rise in cases and the impact it’s having on Ohio’s case rate goal during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

“For the past two Thursdays, our statewide averages were just under 150 cases per 100,000 population. The two-week case rate has risen to 167.1 cases per 100,000 as of today. New cases have been relatively flat through the month of March, but we are seeing the numbers go back up,” said DeWine.

Last week, the state’s case rate was 146.9 per 100,000 people, making this weeks jump to 167.1 a significant one. The governor has said in the past that if Ohio can get down to an average of 50 cases per 100,000 people, then all health orders imposed by the Ohio Department of Health will be lifted.

DeWine said that Ohio has also seen an increase in cases across 56 counties. There hasn’t been a significant increase in healthcare utilization at the county level, so most counties are still staying red or orange on our advisory map.

Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, the Ohio Department of Health’s chief medical officer, said the increased COVID-19 activity seen in Ohio mirrors what is happening throughout the country.

“Here in Ohio, variant activity continues to rise. To give you an idea of how quickly variants are spreading, our variant counts have jumped from 92 on March 12, to 173 on March 19th, to 620 today,” said Vanderhoff.

Ohio’s increase in positive cases has been accompanied by a rise in concurrent hospitalizations, from 851 last week to 978 this week. Positive tests have also increased from 3% to 4%, a figure but a considerable number of tests.