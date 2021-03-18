Ohio moves closer to case rate goal of 50 per 100K people

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — Governor Mike DeWine congratulated Ohioans on moving the needle even closer to the state’s case rate goal of 50 per 100,000 people during Thursday’s coronavirus briefing.

“This is good news! It wasn’t too long ago that Ohio was in the 700s,” DeWine said.

Ohio is currently at 143.8 cases per 100,000 people, just 93.8 shy of meeting the governor’s goal.

Cases per 100,000 people for a two week period is a standard measure the state has used since early in the pandemic. When that goal is met, DeWine said all health orders across the state would be lifted.

The governor reminded Ohioans that as numbers continue to improve, it’s important to continue following safety protocols like wearing your mask and social distancing.

The state has also seen several counties drop Public Emergency levels in the past few weeks. Shelby County is leading the charge for the Miami Valley, as it is the only county currently at a Level 1 Public Emergency.

“Ten counties are dropping a level this week. Six counties moved from red to orange as their cases per capita dropped below 100 over two weeks. There also are four counties moving from orange to yellow because their cases per capita dropped to below 50,” DeWine said.