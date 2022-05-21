AKRON, Ohio (WJW) – It was the day before one of the most important days of his life when a motorcyclist was struck by a driver who kept going.

His wedding was cancelled and the victim has months of recovery ahead, but his family hopes someone can help identify the man behind the wheel.

22-year-old Evan Shreve and his fiancée, Sydnee Nehrenz, were eager to exchange vows last Saturday, May 14.

The night before, Evan was riding his Harley westbound on I-76 in Akron, near Kelly Avenue and Innovation Way, to meet friends in Canton for a bachelor dinner.

According to his parents, Bob and Jaci Shreve, he noticed a pickup truck swerving in and out of traffic.

“The other person driving was a man with a hat on, decided to come into Evan’s lane and push Evan over into the fast lane, and Evan slowed down to avoid being hit and the gentleman still hit him and then left him,” said Evan’s mother, Jaci Shreve.

Shreve says she rushed to the scene and saw her son in bad shape. He was taken Summa Hospital, but able to go home the next day, his wedding day, which had to be postponed.

Jaci says her son is wrapped up with road rash burns on 85% of his body with a broken left hand and many other injuries.

“He has to go through physical therapy. His left elbow as well, they just took stitches out today, but he’ll have to go to therapy to see if he’ll be able to bend his arm at this time. He got stitches out of his head today. He’s still walking very slowly with his cane,” she said.

Akron police say the vehicle they are looking for is a red Toyota Tacoma. Evan, who was a mechanic, told his parents and police he knows even more details about the suspect vehicle.

“It is a dark red Toyota Tacoma, it has TRD sport package on the side, it’s a four-door crew and it’s a short bed,” said Shreve.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page, asking for help as Evan’s medical bills pile up.

“Evan right now is going to be at least out of work for one or two months. He doesn’t have any income coming in at this time. He just hit his probation period at work, so he doesn’t have medical,” said his mother.

Evan’s family and Akron police hope someone will come forward and let them know who hit him and took off.

“We have high hopes and we praise God that he will be OK and have a full recovery,” his mother said.

Evan’s family says they will reschedule the wedding whenever he is able to walk again. Akron police say they are also requesting ODOT camera video to see whether the accident was captured on video.

If you would like to help Evan and his family with medical expenses, you can go to their GoFundMe page.