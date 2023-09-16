DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An arson investigation is underway after an Ohio mobile home caught fire twice in one week.

In Adams County, firefighters responded to a mobile home and extinguished a fire on Sept. 6 in the 500 block of Poplar Street Lot A in West Union. Tenants were home at the time of the fire, but were not reported as injured. The family’s dog was lost in the fire.

(Ohio Department of Commerce)

On Sept. 12, the same mobile home had been “intentionally set on fire,” according to the release.

“Investigators with the Fire & Explosion Investigation Bureau ruled the fire arson in their ongoing investigation,” a release said. “The State Fire Marshal’s Office and the West Union Police Department are working together to identify the person(s) responsible.”

A $5,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the individual(s) responsible. To provide a tip, contact the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office tip line at 1-800-589-2728.