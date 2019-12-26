Ohio minimum wage to rise again in 2020

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – Ohio’s minimum wage is set to rise again in 2020.

Starting in 2020, the rate will increase from $8.55 an hour to $8.70 an hour. Workers receiving tips will also get a five-cent increase to $4.35.

The current federal minimum wage is $7.25 per hour.

