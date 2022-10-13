COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A crash on the west side of Franklin County briefly shut down a major highway and continues to cause major delays Thursday afternoon.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office reports that a crash involving the overturning of a semi-truck carrying milk occurred on Interstate 70 eastbound near Cole Road, just west of Hilliard Rome Road.

The crash caused I-70 east to be shut down and currently only the left lane is in operation as crews are clearing the area. Traffic was backed up nearly eight miles eastbound as of 1:45 p.m.

A spokesperson from FCSO says the driver of the semi-truck did not sustain major injuries and was treated at the scene.

For the latest traffic conditions, click here.