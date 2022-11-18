Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A California man pleaded guilty to crimes related to supplying the military with faulty parts.

Timothy Foley, 72, of Goleta, California, was accused of and pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit wire fraud and to money laundering, punishable by up to 20 years in prison for each offense.

According to the office of U.S. Attorney Kenneth Parker, Foley was the operator and co-owner of Parts Source International Inc., a Department of Defense contractor located about 100 miles west of Los Angeles. Parker’s business sold and supplied military parts to the DOD for use on weapons systems, and he invoiced the Defense Finance and Accounting Service located in Columbus for these military parts.

Documents say that Foley admitted that between 2012 and 2019 he supplied non-conforming parts to the DOD. He submitted 131 quotes for purchase orders of products as required by the government. Instead, Foley provided unapproved parts in fraudulent packaging, rendering them useless to the military.

As part of his guilty plea, the U.S. District Court in Columbus ordered Foley to make restitution payments of $1.36 million, the amount Parts Sourced International received for the bad products.