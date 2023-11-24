DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With the big game coming up, Ohio and Michigan officials are teaming up to prevent impaired driving.

One of the biggest rivalry football games is happening this weekend, as Ohio State squares off against Michigan in Ann Arbor. The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) and Michigan State Police (MSP) are reminding drivers that while there is definitely a rivalry on field, there is no rivalry when it comes to preventing impaired driving.

This weekend, OSP and MSP will have an increased presence on roadways in an effort to reduce fatal and injury crashes.

“The most effective way to keep this weekend safe on Ohio and Michigan roads is for all

motorists to make safety-conscious decisions,” said Colonel Charles A. Jones, Ohio State

Highway Patrol superintendent.

Whether you are headed to the game or hosting a party at home, law enforcement reminds drivers that “Fans Don’t Let Fans Drive Drunk.”

Ensure everyone has a safe and sober way to and from their destination, and don’t drive if you have been drinking.

“Getting behind the wheel impaired is a choice and it’s the wrong one,” said Colonel James F.

Grady II, director of the Michigan State Police. “Protect yourself and others on the road by

avoiding distractions, wearing your seatbelt and only driving sober.”

Ohio drivers can dial #677 in Ohio or 911 in either state to report impaired drivers.