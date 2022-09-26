MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — A multi-state fraud ring involving two Ohio men has been stopped after a months-long investigation, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the sheriff’s office, Michael Mareno Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, Ohio, and Jarell Coree Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, Ohio, have been charged with felony engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity.

The sheriff’s office said the ring involved the suspects buying ATVs, Razor scooters, or other equipment using a fake cashier’s check from Hocking Valley Bank, resulting in “losses in the hundreds of thousands of dollars along with the recovery of numerous stolen ATVs.”

Stevens-McKenzie and Scott were arrested in Crawford County on Sept. 21 when they allegedly attempted to buy a side-by-side vehicle with a fake cashier’s check, the sheriff’s office said. Both were taken to the Crawford County Jail pending formal charges.

In addition to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, the investigation involved the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina Bureau of Investigation.

Authorities are continuing to investigate and ask anyone with any information or to report a similar crime to contact Captain Ken Rittenour with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office at 740-382-8244 ext. 5114.