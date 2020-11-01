Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program now open for petitions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The State Medical Board of Ohio said it is now accepting petitions for the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.

Upon receiving petitions, the board may designate conditions or diseases as qualifying to be treated with medical marijuana. 

The petition will not be considered if:

  • Received after December 31, 2020
  • It seeks to add a broad category of diseases or conditions
  • The condition has been previously reviewed by the board and rejected

If you are petitioning for a previously considered condition:

  • Do not resubmit documents which have already been reviewed by the board
  • Only new scientific research should be submitted for previously rejected petitions

Petitions can be submitted until Dec. 31. For more information, visit www.medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov/condition 

