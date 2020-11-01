COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – The State Medical Board of Ohio said it is now accepting petitions for the Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program.
Upon receiving petitions, the board may designate conditions or diseases as qualifying to be treated with medical marijuana.
The petition will not be considered if:
- Received after December 31, 2020
- It seeks to add a broad category of diseases or conditions
- The condition has been previously reviewed by the board and rejected
If you are petitioning for a previously considered condition:
- Do not resubmit documents which have already been reviewed by the board
- Only new scientific research should be submitted for previously rejected petitions
Petitions can be submitted until Dec. 31. For more information, visit www.medicalmarijuana.ohio.gov/condition
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Pres. Trump, Biden campaign across the country in final push before Election Day
- Ohio Medical Marijuana Control Program now open for petitions
- Scaled-back Thanksgiving plans leave turkey farmers in limbo
- President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka, campaigns for father in Canfield
- FBI looking for possible victims of killer who traveled across the country