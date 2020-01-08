Ohio Medical Board receives petition to make ‘Bengals/Browns Fans’ qualifying condition for medical marijuana

COLUMBUS (WDTN) – The Ohio State Medical Board received 28 petitions for new qualifying conditions for medical marijuana between Nov. 1 and Dec. 31, 2019 – and one of the petitions is turning heads.

Among the conditions that were petitioned to be added to the qualifying conditions for medical marijuana was “Bengals/Browns Fan.” Others include anxiety, depression, autism, and traumatic brain injury.

Parameters and requirements were set for the petitions, including the inclusion of information pertaining to “relevant medical or scientific evidence,” “consideration of whether conventional medical therapies are insufficient to treat or alleviate the disease or condition,” and “evidence supporting the use of medical marijuana to treat or alleviate the disease or condition and other types of medical or scientific documentation,” according to the Ohio State Medical Board’s website.

The board’s Medical Marijuana Committee will review the applications on Feb. 12 and decide which petitions will be considered. A final vote is expected in the summer.

NFL football in the Buckeye State was less than stellar in 2019, with the Cincinnati Bengals finishing with a 2-14 record under first-year head coach Zac Taylor while the Cleveland Browns finished a disappointing 6-10 after having high expectations following a productive offseason.

The last winning season for either team was in 2015 when the Bengals went 12-4 and lost in the Wild Card round of the playoffs to the Pittsburgh Steelers. Neither team has won a playoff game since the Browns beat the New England Patriots on Jan. 1, 1995.

For more on the petitions for potential new qualifying conditions, click HERE.

