Ohio May Primary candidate filing deadline a month away

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio’s county boards of elections prepare for the May Primary while other states are still focused on November’s general election.
The U.S. Senate run-off election in Georgia might feel like the November General Election is never going to end, plus members of Congress are posturing to challenge the Electoral College. The good news, in Ohio, is that boards of elections have already begun preparing for the May Primary.
Candidates
The May Primary Election is less than four months away and prospective candidates have until Feb. 3 to file. Write-in candidates have until Feb. 22.
Voters
Should you have not registered to vote, you have until Monday, April 5 (30 days before the election). You can find the schedule here.
