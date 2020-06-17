Ohio may force GM to repay $60M after it shut down plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Ohio officials are weighing whether to force General Motors to repay $60 million in public incentives after it shut down an assembly plant near Youngstown.

The issue is centered around an economic development agreement that gave GM millions in tax breaks in exchange for a promise to keep the Lordstown plant operating at least through 2027. But GM closed the plant last year.

GM later decided to build a new electric battery cell factory in the same area, but it will have far fewer jobs. The automaker says it hopes the state will take into its significant manufacturing presence in Ohio.