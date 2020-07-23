Ohio mask, travel mandates will last ‘duration of pandemic emergency’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WDTN) – An official in Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine’s office said to expect the mask and travel mandates to last until the COVID-19 pandemic emergency is over – or a vaccine or other health precautions take the outbreak down to a safe level.

Dan Tierney, DeWine’s Press Secretary, said masks have already shown to stem the outbreak in Level 3 (red) counties.

“I expect (the mandates) to be in place for the duration of the pandemic emergency,” Tierney told WDTN.com on Thursday. “As we looked at the data what we saw were masks were working. The rate of increase in counties that were red had slowed or was not increasing as steep. A majority of the state was already under these orders, so enacting the mask order statewide was an effort to help, hopefully, repeat some of that good movement.”

DeWine announced travel mandates for visitors and Ohioans returning from states with a high positive rate of tests. Tierney said the state would be updating that map each week to keep Ohioans informed on what states may be having hot spots.

Tierney said the local and state governments have been able to better identify the cause of outbreaks due to the contract tracing that has been put in place since the outbreak began in March.

“One trend we’ve seen is individuals taking trips to states or countries with high incidents of COVID-19,” Tierney said. “They come back to Ohio and later test positive or start showing symptoms. By putting out an advisory, we’re saying if you were in a situation that was a high risk it’s probably a wise idea to quarantine for 14 days.”

The state released its first travel advisory map on Wednesday, with states in red requiring quarantine. Tierney said the state would update the map every week to keep Ohio travelers informed.

Tierney said for Ohioans living in red counties with significant spread, they should reduce the amount of gatherings they have or attend, stay indoors if you’re a member of a vulnerable population. If you know someone that’s a member of a vulnerable population, like the elderly, make efforts to get them groceries. He said being a good steward during this period will keep many of the most vulnerable safe.

He also enouraged people to continue getting the health care they need and to continue working.

“If you are in a red county, go to your doctor’s appointments, go to work, get the surgeries you need to stay in good health,” Tierney said. “If you are in a compromised situation stay in, if you aren’t then help out those who are.”

For the latest on the COVID-19 outreak, visit the Ohio Department of Health website.