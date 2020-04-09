Ohio manufacturers to make 1 million face shields in the next 5 weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced 19 Ohio manufacturers have partnered with three hospital groups to begin large-scale production of face shields. These companies will be able to make between 750,000 to 1 million face shields over the next five weeks.

This was done through the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance.

“These are true partnerships,” DeWine said. “Ohioans coming together, working together to find a solution.”

Here is an example of what the face shields will look like! #ThankYou to all of the partners involved! #InThisTogetherOhio pic.twitter.com/h0HeqlXj28 — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 9, 2020

The shields will be able to be sterilized at the hospitals and reused. DeWine added they have moved from prototype to production in just two weeks. He said these companies make everything from toys to engine parts. Jobs Ohio helped secure the raw materials needed.

Once assembled, the face shields will be deleivered to the Ohio Department of Health who will take inventory and then distribute them out across Ohio.