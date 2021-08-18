Ohio man wanted for fatal shooting arrested in West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — An Ohio man wanted for homicide was arrested Tuesday by West Virginia law enforcement officials.

On Aug. 17, the 21-year-old was taken into custody at approximately 7:30 p.m. in Morgantown, W.Va. He is the prime suspect in the shooting and killing of Edward Charles Hunter, 29, that occurred on July 1 in Columbus, Ohio.

WCMH reported the Columbus Division of Police responded to a call regarding a shooting at a Franklinton bar at approximately 2:08 a.m. on Thursday, July 1. When officers arrived on scene, Hunter was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

After the initial shooting incident, the U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Ohio assisted the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office in locating the suspect. The U.S. Marshals Service Southern District of Ohio then contacted the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force to assist in apprehending the suspect, according to a release from the U.S. Marshals Service.

The suspect was found living in an associate’s residence near the 60 block of Jones Ave. when he was identified by Deputy U.S. Marshals.

“Fugitives often think they can avoid arrest by fleeing the area in which the alleged crime was committed. This arrest highlights the effectiveness of agencies working together to successfully capture those individuals who attempt to avoid arrest,” said Terry Moore, Acting U.S. Marshal for the Northern District of West Virgnia.

U.S. Marshals were assisted by the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, the Morgantown Police Department and their Special Response Team, the WVU Police Department and the Mon Metro Drug Task Force in the arrest of the suspect at the Morgantown residence.