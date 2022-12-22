COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are searching for a man accused of robbing a northeast Columbus bank nearly two weeks ago.
On Dec. 12 at around 5 p.m. CPD reported that an unidentified suspect robbed a PNC Bank on the 5100 block of North Hamilton Road in the Blendon Woods neighborhood. The suspect, who was captured on video surveillance, used a demand note and was last seen running southbound from the bank.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the Columbus Police Robbery Unit at 614-645-4665.