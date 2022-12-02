Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man who was out at some Northland area clubs was shot early Friday morning but didn’t realize it until he was on his way home.

Columbus police arrived at Grant Medical Center after a report of a man with a gunshot wound arrived. Officers discovered a 36-year-old man had been shot in his left hip overnight while out at Northland area night clubs on Karl Road.

Police say the victim only remembered being out at the clubs and it wasn’t until after the mother of his child picked him up that he noticed he had been shot. The victim was taken to the hospital and is expected to recover from his injury.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Columbus Police Felony Assault Unit at (614) 645-4141 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477)