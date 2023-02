WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren man was sentenced Thursday in Trumbull County Common Pleas Court in a child rape case.

Josef Mayoras, 28, was sentenced to 13 and half years in prison for the rape of a girl in July 2022.

Mayoras averted a January 2023 jury trial by taking a plea deal. He was originally indicted on three counts of rape, three counts of gross sexual imposition and disseminating matter harmful to juveniles.

He pleaded guilty to Jan. 17 to two counts of rape.