BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) Surveillance video shows a young man head-butting, elbowing and body-slamming the Bellaire Police Department’s glass door at 2:03 a.m. Friday.

Police Chief Dick Flanagan says a tip from the public led them to the suspect, who allegedly watched the video and admitted,” Yeah, that’s me. I do dumb things when I get drunk.”

Flanagan said 23-year-old Xavier Butner of Wooster, Ohio, was staying with his father in West Bellaire.

He said Butner had been playing basketball and drinking.

In the video, he is seen head-butting the door with such force that he staggers and almost falls afterward.

The chief says Butner has never had any interaction with Bellaire Police, and had no apparent motive to attack the door except “he had a little too much to drink.”

Butner is jailed on a charge of felony vandalism to government property.

Damage to the door is estimated at $2500, according to Chief Flanagan.