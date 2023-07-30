YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There’s a lot of buzz surrounding the new Oppenheimer movie. People are fascinated by the storyline following J. Robert Oppenheimer, who served as director of the Manhattan Project During World War II.

Now, a local man is reflecting on what he took away from witnessing the testing of the largest bomb ever exploded by the U.S., years after two atomic bombs were detonated over Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

C. Robert Buchanan, who lives in Poland, has his own wing for his watercolor artwork at the Butler Institute of American Art. He also helped design several additions to the museum over the years.

Not only is Buchanan an artist and sometimes-retired architect, but he is also a Navy veteran who witnessed the first full-scale testing of a hydrogen bomb.

“I can easily say I never saw anything like it,” he said.

Buchanan was an intelligence officer trained in cryptology aboard the U.S.S. Estes for Operation Ivy Mike. He and the others were tasked with setting up and connecting everything to test and watch the explosions.

“I use the term bomb loosely because these were on stanchions. These weren’t dropped from airplanes. That was the eventual goal, but the idea was to test them to see if… an efficient system worked to explode them.”

He was topside when the test detonated in November 1952.

“The first one knocked me down, mostly because I didn’t expect it,” he recalled, even though he said he was about 25 to 30 miles away.

Seven decades later, at 94 years old, he still recalls what he saw that day.

“There was like a stem and then a big mushroom cloud, and I remember that stem going up and seeing trees sticking out of the side of it and buildings, and then it would just form into this huge cloud,” he said. “And it had purple lining on the inside of the clouds, and the clouds were dark because they’re vaporized weather, and then you could see this bright, almost violet, purple in it, which, as I understand it, is radiation.”

He watched several explosions during his time in the Navy, including the even larger Castle Bravo test which was a 15-megaton hydrogen bomb blast.

“The one I saw later, the Bravo one two years later, was 1,000 times bigger than the Hiroshima bomb,” he said.

Buchanan says of the 10 officers he served with, only three are still alive.

“We called ourselves the ‘Glow in the Dark Group’ because we had all been exposed,” he said.

Buchanan said he believes the recent fascination surrounding the nation’s history with bombs is because people like to consider them a deterrent during a chaotic time.

The lesson he thinks can be taken away for the future?

“I wouldn’t call myself a pacifist, but it still seems to me that we ought to be able to solve a lot of our problems through some form of negotiation,” he said.

Nich Rich contributed to this report.