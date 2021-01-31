Ohio man places 3rd in National Beard and Mustache Championship

(WDTN) – A man from London, Ohio has placed 3rd in the National Beard and Mustache Championship.

George Kelly’s beard is 18 inches long. He said he has been growing it out for four years to participate in numerous competitions in the Midwest.

Kelly’s beard journey started after he got second place in a competition in Cincinnati. He later competed in Ohio, Indiana and eventually placed fourth in the nation in a 2019 Chicago competition.

Kelly enters those competitions as a member of the “Bearded Villians Ohio Chapter.” The brotherhood isn’t just focused on competing, the group grows out their beards to raise money for charities.

“When we have an event we will get with all our brothers inside the chapter and discuss what we want the charity to go to,” said Kelly. “And whatever the biggest, most votes for that charity, that’s what it will go to.”

Money is raised through contest entry fees, auctioning off beard products and selling merchandise. The bearded brothers have also put together goody bags for homeless people.

Due to the pandemic, the chapter has continued communicating online through a chat.

As for Kelly’s beard journey, the man said he hopes to attend games this summer and style his beard.