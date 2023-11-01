BATESVILLE, Ind. (WDTN) — A man from Ohio is dead after a crash in southeast Indiana.

According to Indiana State Police (ISP), first responders were sent to I-74 near the 147 mile marker near Batesville, Indiana around 4 a.m. on Wednesday. When crews arrived at the scene, they found a semi had crashed into support for a bridge.

A preliminary investigation shows Osei Boateng, 55, of Grove City, was driving a 2017 Peterbilt tractor and pulling a trailer on westbound I-74. ISP says Boateng’s vehicle exited the left lane and went into the median.

“The vehicle then collided with the yellow barricades protecting the Huntersville Road overpass,” a release says. “Boateng’s vehicle then smashed through the yellow barrels and collided with the concrete bridge support.”

When the vehicle crashed, the contents inside of the trailer spilled onto the median and westbound lanes of the highway, ISP says. Westbound lanes of traffic were closed for roughly seven hours to complete the clean up and investigation.

Boateng was found entrapped in the semi by initial responders. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.