DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A man from Ohio was killed during a crash on Friday.

According to the Wilmington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), troopers responded around 11:58 a.m. to State Route 753 near milepost 16 in Madison Twp. in Highland County. At the crash scene, officials found a single-vehicle crash involving a 2013 Chrysler Town & Country.

The vehicle’s driver has been identified as Richard Shockey, 75, of Greenfield. Shockey was transported from the scene to a nearby hospital, where the Highland County Coroner’s Office pronounced Shockey dead, OSP says.

A preliminary investigation conducted by authorities says Shockey was driving the 2013 Chrysler Town & Country northbound on State Route 753. It is believed he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off of the left side of the roadway. OSP says the preliminary investigation also shows Shockey is believed to have then hit a culvert, a ditch and a tree head-on.

OSP says they are still investigating the crash.