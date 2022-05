LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A Columbiana County grand jury has indicted an Ohio man on child porn charges.

Brian Hough, 59, of Salem, was arrested in March after police and agents with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force learned that he was downloading pornographic images of children.

Hough is free on $100,000 bond and will remain under house arrest until trial.

He was also ordered to not have any contact with a minor and have no social media accounts or unsupervised internet access.