Ohio man indicted in slayings of mother, brother
CANTON, Ohio (AP) -- A man who authorities say killed his mother and brother and then turned the gun on himself in June 2017 at their family farm in northeast Ohio has been indicted on two murder counts.
The Canton Repository reports the Stark County prosecutor waited until this week to charge 26-year-old Jacob Stockdale in the slayings of 54-year-old Kathryn Stockdale and 21-year-old James Stockdale until he'd sufficiently recovered from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Stockdale turned himself in Thursday.
Stockdale along with his father and slain brother performed together in the bluegrass-themed Stockdale Family Band. Jacob Stockdale was a celebrated fiddler. Kathryn Stockdale appeared on the reality show "Wife Swap" in 2008.
Authorities haven't offered a motive for the slayings.
A message seeking comment was left Friday with Stockdale's attorney.
Trending Stories
Latest News - Local
-
Infant Mortality Task Force hosts conference at Sinclair
The EveryOne Reach One Infant Mortality Task Force hosted a conference Friday.Read More »
-
Opinions still differ on Kavanaugh appointment process
The GOP has asked the White House to order an FBI investigation after emotional testimony Thursday from both Dr. Christine Blasey Ford and Kavanaugh.Read More »
-
Pizza delivery driver kidnapped and robbed
He complied, and soon after, the suspect, who had also taken the driver's phone, jumped out of the car.Read More »
-
60-year-old love letters found in attic of Chesapeake couple's new home
When Stormie and Jim Wright moved into their new Chesapeake home, they got an unexpected surprise.Read More »
-
Students learn lesson about distracted driving ahead of Homecoming
The students drove around a marked course while wearing impairment goggles that simulate how alcohol and drugs can affect your vision.Read More »