DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — There has been a delay in finding out if the state prison system will release a Cleveland man convicted of using his dog as a murder weapon.

A group holding a parole hearing could not reach a decision, and now the case is sent to the Parole Board’s Central Office for review.

The parole board is deciding whether or not to release Jeffrey Mann, who was convicted of killing Angela “Dolly” Kaplan in Cleveland with his pit bull in 1992.

Now, Mann is up for parole. The family of the victim spoke at a hearing, but the state prison system said the group holding that hearing could not reach a decision.

The victim’s mother, Joyce Ragels, recently talked about the prospect of him going free.

“Well, first of all, I’ve seen no evidence of any remorse on his part,” Ragels said. “To me, when there’s no remorse, how can there be consideration for parole? To me, they go hand in hand.”

It is not clear when a decision on his parole will be made.