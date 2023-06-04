DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A single-vehicle crash left a man from Ohio dead on Sunday.

According to the Wilmington Post of Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP), troopers were called to Oldaker Road in Highland County around 5 a.m. on Sunday.

The preliminary investigation conducted shows 42-year-old William Hornschemeier, of Lynchburg, was the driver of a 2008 Mazda 3. He was headed northwest on Oldaker Road, when it is believed he failed to negotiate a curve and went off the left side of the road. After Hornschemeier went off he road, he struck a tree and the vehicle caught fire.

Hornschemeier was the only one in the vehicle, and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was not wearing a safety belt. Alcohol use is suspected in the crash.