DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A pedestrian is dead after a crash in southern Ohio.

According to the Batavia Post of OSP, the post is investigating a deadly crash that happened around 1:21 p.m. on Saturday. A release says the crash took place on Old SR 32 near Bauer Road in Batavia Twp., Clermont County.

The preliminary investigation showed a pedestrian, who is identified as 46-year-old Scott Miller, of Batavia, was walking eastbound off the pavement edge of the eastbound lane on Old SR 32. It is believed that Miller stepped into the road and was allegedly struck by a driver of a 2007 Pontiac Grand Prix, which was headed eastbound on Old SR 32.

Batavia OSP says Miller was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Pontiac reportedly had no injuries, but the passenger of the Pontiac received minor injuries. Law enforcement says the passenger was treated at the scene.