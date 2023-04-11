YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man facing charges in state court for allegedly torturing a woman pleaded guilty Monday to a federal firearms charge.

Farren McClendon, 44, of Youngstown, entered a guilty plea before U.S. Judge Solomon Oliver Jr. in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 1.

The gun charge stems from an Oct. 1, 2021, search of his East Judson Avenue home by Youngstown police in connection with a kidnapping and torture case.

In that case, McClendon and another man are accused of taking a woman from a vacant home on East Judson Avenue on Sept. 20, 2021, to a remote area of the East Side, where she was beaten, and left. The woman managed to find a home and call for help.

Detectives served two search warrants at homes in the 500 block of Cambridge Avenue and the 100 block of East Judson Avenue as part of their investigation and found two guns at the East Judson Avenue address.

McClendon has a previous conviction in 2005 in federal court on a firearms offense that prohibits him from having or being around a gun.

McClendon faces kidnapping, felonious assault, complicity to felonious assault and complicity to aggravated menacing charges in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court. He has a pretrial hearing April 25 and a jury trial set for May 15.