Ohio man charged with stealing $60,000 from COVID relief fund

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WJW) – A federal grand jury returned a four-count indictment Friday, charging a Chesterland man with stealing from the government.

Robert Bearden, 49, faces three counts of wire fraud and one count of theft of government funds.

According to a press release, Bearden fraudulently applied for $60,000 in loans under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act.

The indictment says he used false information about existing and non-existing businesses.

The press release says he also submitted applications in the names of third parties for kickbacks of the funds received.

This investigation was conducted by the FBI and the IRS – Criminal Investigations.

The press release does not include the possible penalties for the charges.

