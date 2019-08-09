Ohio man charged with making online threat to Ocasio-Cortez

FILE – In this Friday, July 12, 2019, file photo, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY., gestures while testifying before the House Oversight Committee hearing on family separation and detention centers, on Capitol Hill in Washington. In tweets Sunday, President Donald Trump portrays the lawmakers as foreign-born troublemakers who should go back to their home countries. In fact, the lawmakers, except one, were born in the U.S. He didn’t identify the women but was referring to Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley and Rashida Tlaib. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Authorities say an Ohio man has been charged in federal court for a Facebook post saying U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez “should be shot.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Cleveland says 41-year-old Timothy Ireland, of Toledo, was charged Friday with making interstate threats.

An arrest warrant affidavit says U.S. Capitol Police received a tip July 23 about the post. The affidavit written by a Capitol Police special agent says he called Ireland earlier this month and that Ireland acknowledged writing the post concerning the New York Democrat and said he was very proud of it.

Agents from the Capitol Police and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives searched Ireland’s home Thursday and found seven rounds of ammunition. Ireland is in federal custody.

Ireland’s court-appointed attorney declined to comment Friday.

