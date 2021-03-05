Ohio man arrested on numerous child rape charges

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested a man wanted by the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office on numerous underage rape charges.

Thursday afternoon, 51-year-old Franklin Byron Clark, Jr. was arrested on a 23-count indictment that included 12 counts of rape and 11 counts of gross sexual imposition.

The victims in the alleged assaults were all under the age of 13 when the crimes were committed, according to U.S. Marshals.

“A violent predator like this belongs one place, and that is behind bars. Our team worked quickly along with the Mahoning County Prosecutors Office and Sheriff’s Office to ensure that this suspect was apprehended moments after the warrant was issued,” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Clark was arrested without incident in the 700 block of Brentwood Ave. in Youngstown.

He remains in the Mahoning County Jail until his court appearance. He’s expected to be arraigned March 16.