Closings
There are currently 97 active closings. Click for more details.

Ohio man arrested for violating stay-at-home order

Ohio

by: NBC News

Posted: / Updated:
Ohio man arrested for violating stay-at-home order

CINCINNATI, Ohio (NBC/WLWT) – Police are making arrests if Ohio’s stay-at-home order is violated.

Rashaan Davis was arrested after a party in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine. Police said about 50 people gathered early Saturday morning and posted a video of it on social media.

Davis was charged for violating the Governor’s order. Police are patrolling the area to avoid future gatherings.

Meanwhile, Davis appeared in court Monday.

According to police, Davis “publicly acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic and incited others to violate the stay-at-home order via a ten minute YouTube posting.”

Police said at the time of the arrest, the video had at least 55 thousand views.

The Governor’s stay-at-home order has been extended through May 1.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS