Ohio man arrested for violating stay-at-home order

CINCINNATI, Ohio (NBC/WLWT) – Police are making arrests if Ohio’s stay-at-home order is violated.

Rashaan Davis was arrested after a party in Cincinnati’s Over-The-Rhine. Police said about 50 people gathered early Saturday morning and posted a video of it on social media.

Davis was charged for violating the Governor’s order. Police are patrolling the area to avoid future gatherings.

Meanwhile, Davis appeared in court Monday.

According to police, Davis “publicly acknowledged the COVID-19 pandemic and incited others to violate the stay-at-home order via a ten minute YouTube posting.”

Police said at the time of the arrest, the video had at least 55 thousand views.

The Governor’s stay-at-home order has been extended through May 1.