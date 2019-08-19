Man accused in Jewish center video threat pleads not guilty

James Reardon mugshot (Photo: CNN)

STRUTHERS, Ohio (AP) — A 20-year-old Ohio man accused of threatening a Jewish community center in a video that police say shows him shooting a rifle has pleaded not guilty.

A judge near Youngstown set bond at $250,000 for James Reardon on Monday and ordered him to stay away from Jewish churches and organizations if he’s released from jail.

Police arrested Reardon, of New Middletown, Saturday on telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing charges.

New Middletown police say he posted a video on Instagram last month of himself shooting a semi-automatic rifle.

The video included sounds of sirens and screaming with the caption: “Police identified the Youngstown Jewish Family Community shooter as local white nationalist.”

Police say they found weapons and anti-Semitic information at his home.

A message seeking comment was left with his attorney.

