Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

WEST PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, a West Portsmouth man was taken into custody by SWAT after he allegedly threatened his daughter and his daughter’s mother, and then barricaded inside his home.

Sheriff David Thoroughman stated the Sheriff’s Office received a call on Oct. 28 at 4:32 p.m. The caller reported a male subject would not let her or her mother leave the residence at 67 Cave Lick Road. The caller said the man, who was her father, allegedly had a gun.

When deputies arrived on the scene, the suspect allegedly retreated into the home. The Sheriff’s Office says the man then grabbed a revolver and threatened to shoot law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office says more deputies arrived to negotiate with the suspect. After four hours, Sheriff Thoroughman asked for assistance from the Portsmouth Police Department SWAT team.

The SWAT team tried several more negotiations as well as an attempt to gas the suspect out of the home. After several failed attempts, SWAT entered the residence, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Anthony Hall, 51, of West Portsmouth, was taken into custody around 12:24 a.m.

(Photo courtesy of Scioto County Sheriff David Thoroughman)

Hall was taken to Southern Ohio Medical Center for a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the chest. He was later taken to Grant Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio.

The case will be handed to the Scioto County Prosecutor’s Office to be presented to a Grand Jury.

The responding SWAT Team was made up of personnel from the Portsmouth Police Department, the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, and the Portsmouth Fire Department. Sheriff Thoroughman thanked the Portsmouth Police Department and the Portsmouth Fire Department Tactical Medics for providing assistance.