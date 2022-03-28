ELYRIA, Ohio (WJW) — A Lorain County man has been accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of sex toys from an adult store in Elyria on Saturday.

The 28-year-old man, of LaGrange, was cited with a theft misdemeanor in the case.

Police say at around 11 a.m., he allegedly shoplifted $336.93 worth of merchandise at Cirilla’s, an adult entertainment store, on Midway Boulevard.

Police say they caught up with the suspect after he left the store. Reports state he allegedly admitted to officers that he stole the items and cut an opening in his jacket to hide some of them.

He was allegedly carrying a large knife on his hip during the burglary, police say.

Seven items total were stolen including two items priced at $99.99 each, according to the department.

After the man was cited, he was arrested by the Ohio State Patrol under outstanding warrants, according to Elyria police.